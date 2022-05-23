Andrew Huber Young charged with murder after Wells, Maine shooting that killed 2-year-old

WELLS, Maine – Nineteen-year-old Andrew Huber Young was arrested and charged with homicide after allegedly killing a 2-year-old lady on Saturday and shooting two other people at a house in Wells, Maine.

It occurred round 4:20 p.m.

Maine State Police mentioned 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young died of her accidents.

Two males had been taken to space hospitals with non-life threatening accidents.

Police mentioned they won’t be naming the 2 males or their relationships to the alleged shooter.

Young was taken to York County Jail and is being held with out bail. He is anticipated to face extra costs.