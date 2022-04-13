Andrew McDonald appointed new full-time Australia men’s coach





Former Test allrounder Andrew McDonald has been formally confirmed as Australia’s new full-time males’s coach for all three codecs after signing a four-year contract.

McDonald takes over after Justin Langer resigned in messy circumstances in February following a suggestion from the Cricket Australia board for a six-month contract extension solely.

McDonald, who has been the senior assistant and bowling mentor since late 2019, took over as interim coach for the Pakistan tour. He led the workforce to a 1-0 Test sequence and won praise from Test captain Pat Cummins

Australia misplaced the ODI sequence 1-2 however received the one-off T20I in Lahore. McDonald has coached Australia on a number of excursions throughout Langer’s four-year tenure whereas the previous coach rested, together with an ODI sequence in India in 2020, a five-match T20I tour of New Zealand in 2021, and a five-match dwelling T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka earlier this yr.

“The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead,” McDonald mentioned.

“The success of the World Cup, the Ashes Series and now Pakistan has been testament to the hard work and leadership of Justin, Pat and Aaron [Finch] along with the players and the support staff.

“My plan is to construct on the expansion, depth and expertise of the squad whereas working collectively with the group and throughout the sport. There are many challenges within the short-term which I do know excites the management group, the gamers and the workers. I’d additionally wish to thank my household for his or her help.”

McDonald has vast coaching experience having coached Victoria and Melbourne Renegades to four Australian domestic titles, including completing the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup and BBL treble in the same season in 2018-19. He has also been head coach of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and was hired as head coach of Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural Hundred but was unable to coach in person due to Australia commitments.

CA did conduct a global search for a new men’s coach following the departure of Langer via a recruitment firm but McDonald’s popularity with the playing group and the team’s recent results made him an obvious choice.

CA did not want to split the men’s job along format lines with McDonald to be the head coach of all three formats.

But given Australia’s heavy touring schedule over the next 18 months including an away Test tour of Sri Lanka, a home T20 World Cup, home Test series against West Indies and South Africa, an away Test series against India, a possible World Test Championship final, an away Ashes and a 50-over World Cup in India, McDonald will need a coaching structure that allows for him and his assistants to be rested for certain periods.

Under such a scenario a senior assistant could well take charge of certain tours or sections of tours that are viewed as lower priority series during that time, and consultants may be used more frequently as was seen when former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori joined Australia’s limited-overs squad in Pakistan as a spin consultant in the absence of Sridharan Sriram.

CA’s General Manager of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver confirmed that opportunities would be given to assistants when McDonald needs to rest from certain tours.

“Andrew has been appointed as Head Coach in all codecs, though some white-ball sequence could also be led by an assistant given the numerous workload forward and the chance to proceed to develop our coaches and gamers,” Oliver mentioned.





