Andrew Strauss calls on ECB to be ‘ambitious, bold and radical’ in resetting red-ball fortunes

Andrew Strauss , the interim director of England males’s workforce, says that the ECB shouldn’t be afraid of being “ambitious, bold and radical” because it seeks to revive the nation’s red-ball fortunes within the wake of this winter’s Ashes defeat.

Strauss, who took up his place on Wednesday following the sacking of his predecessor Ashley Giles, has set in movement a “full independent review into the role and structure of the domestic game”, amid considerations voiced by Joe Root, amongst others, that the county recreation because it stands just isn’t getting ready younger English gamers for the rigours of Test cricket.

“Anyone that’s coming into this Test team at the minute is doing it in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket,” Root, England’s captain, had mentioned within the wake of the fifth-Test defeat in Hobart. “Some things need to change over a long period of time, but there are a lot of things that can change quite quickly that would hopefully make a significant impact.”

And whereas Strauss careworn that the county construction just isn’t the only real cause for England’s poor exhibiting, not solely in Australia however all through a tough 12 months, he acknowledged that it was a “contributing factor” that can come beneath scrutiny because the ECB embarks on the so-called “red-ball reset” that Tom Harrison, the chief government, acknowledged can be required to reboot their Test fortunes.

“I think it’s very fair to say that you cannot lump the Ashes defeat on the domestic game’s door, it’s a contributing factor,” Strauss mentioned. “I would say that I have spoken to a lot of people in and around the game over the last 18 months. I don’t think there are very many at all who believe the domestic structure is best suited to international cricketers.

“A whole lot of the evaluation once you take a look at the worldwide and home recreation backs that up as effectively. We have to be formidable, we have to be daring and be ready to be radical within the resolution to these points.

“What we need to do is best replicate the challenges of international cricket in our domestic game. That is very clear and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.”

Strauss’s suggestions had been compiled in his latest position as chairman of the ECB’s cricket committee, which thought-about the end-of-tour report from Giles and Chris Silverwood, the outgoing head coach, and introduced its findings to the board within the wake of an Ashes marketing campaign through which England struggled to compete on equal phrases at any stage of the five-match sequence.

“One of the recommendations that came out of the cricket committee review was for a full independent review into the role and structure of the domestic game, with particular focus on its suitability to produce international cricketers,” Strauss mentioned.

“That has gone to the board. We are reaching the next steps on that, which are, if it takes place, what are the terms of reference for that group, and the make-up of the group.”

In his earlier stint as England males’s director, from 2015 to 2018, Strauss performed a key position in establishing the framework for Eoin Morgan’s white-ball workforce to rise from the ignominy of that yr’s World Cup to win the trophy on residence soil 4 years later.

While the fruits of that undertaking had been plain to see, the longer-term impression on the Test facet have turn out to be obvious in latest seasons. But Strauss is adamant that England has the wherewithal to thrive throughout all codecs directly, a lot as Australia have carried out this winter with their victory on the T20 World Cup forward of the Ashes.

“The focus of that white-ball reset was to try and get the balance between the formats, because prior to that the majority of our focus was on the red-ball game,” he mentioned. “The game is moving more towards white-ball opportunities, the best cricketers in this country are playing a lot of white-ball cricket both in the summer and the winter, so any red-ball reset has to take that into account.

“It is not about simply what occurs within the England surroundings. It is far broader than that. And that is what it is going to tackle the red-ball facet. But, by the way in which, there isn’t any cause why the boys cannot be the perfect workforce in each white and red-ball cricket.

“We’ve seen it from other teams in the past. India are very strong in both formats. Australia just won the T20 World Cup. We need to have a seat at that table and our ambition has got to be better than both those teams.”