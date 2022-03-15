Andrew Strauss says ECB to launch high-performance review of English game

The ECB is ready to launch a high-performance evaluation into English cricket with the ambition of creating the England males’s staff “the best in the world in all formats”, in accordance with Interim managing director Andrew Strauss

Speaking in Barbados the place the second Test is because of begin on Wednesday, Strauss laid out the plans for the evaluation, for which suggestions are on account of be printed in September with a view to probably restructuring the English season from 2023. He additionally confirmed that England hope to have a brand new head coach in place for the primary Test of the summer time, in opposition to New Zealand at Lord’s in June.

Addressing the Test staff’s so-called “reset”, Strauss mentioned: “The perception so far is that it’s all about red-ball cricket and that it’s all about the domestic game. But the way we’re approaching it, and I believe the only way you can approach these things is to start at the beginning, which is what is the scale of our ambition for the game in this country?

“And I imagine we’re wanting very strongly at being the most effective on the earth in all codecs. I feel the knock-on results, proper the best way by means of the sport if the store window is functioning nicely, are huge, in order a sport we have to get alignment behind that ambition.

“If you take a longer-term perspective on these things you have to say, ‘How can the two teams run concurrently alongside each other?’ and ‘How do we best support our white- and red-ball specialists to allow that to happen?'”

The evaluation might be led by an impartial physique that’s but to be chosen and who will undertake the primary two phases of the evaluation earlier than their suggestions are offered to the ECB board and the county chairs.

“We need to look at how the game is evolving,” Strauss mentioned. “All of us know that the rise of white-ball and T20 cricket has been hugely dynamic and happened very quickly. So we need to understand how that affects our game and on the one hand how can we leverage that and on the other how do we protect the relevance and importance of the game in our country. And then we need to do a lot of independent analysis on getting information from the game on what’s working well and what’s not working well currently. So a very big consultation piece needs to be done.

“We need suggestions to be signed off in time for the 2023 home season so that actually means by the top of September this 12 months ideally. You might stretch it a bit however these initiatives can get very broad and you will get caught. So it is vital to concentrate on folks’s minds. If we’ll do it we have got to do it for 2023.”

The review is just one of many significant developments expected at the ECB over the coming months, with a number of senior management positions only filled in an interim capacity. As well as the head coach vacancy, applications opened on Monday for the full-time men’s team managing director role (which Strauss is currently performing).

“I feel the response [to dropping Anderson and Broad] was completely predictable. You do not do this stuff fearful concerning the response, you do it since you suppose it is the precise factor to do” Andrew Strauss

It has also been reported that England will revert to having a full-time selector, separate from the head coach, as was the case before Chris Silverwood’s job specification was expanded last year.

Asked whether he considered himself a candidate to return to the managing director position full time, having held a similar position between 2015 and 2018, Strauss was non-committal.

“I have never thought-about that actually,” he said. “I’ve obtained distinctive private circumstances that makes doing that position troublesome and fairly frankly there’s at all times worth in getting a brand new perspective and new views. Nothing ever stays the identical or goes backwards. I’m sure there’s going to be some good candidates for this position.

“The ambition is certainly to have the Test coach in place by that first Test of the summer. With recruitments there are all sorts of moving pieces, including notice periods. I don’t think we can categorically say that, but it’s the ambition.

On the question of splitting the head coach role between red ball and white ball, he said: “Ultimately, that would be the new director of cricket’s determination to make. My perspective is that it is time to go down that route. We have distinctive schedules on this nation. It could be very arduous to plan, put together, play and evaluation for one coach doing all codecs. There are alternatives for us to make some efficiency positive aspects in that respect. But once more, that’ll be as much as the brand new director of cricket.”

England produced a battling performance in Antigua Gareth Copley / Getty Images

On the field, England came away from Antigua with a creditable draw. But the failure of their seamers to take a wicket with the new ball across the Test match, with Chris Woakes and Craig Overton proving particularly expensive in the first innings, led some observers to bemoan the decision to leave James Anderson and Stuart Broad at home – a decision that had already provoked severe backlash from England’s fans.

“I feel the response was completely predictable,” Strauss said. “You do not do this stuff fearful about what the response is, you do it since you suppose it is the precise factor to do. I feel it is nice to see [Matt] Fisher and [Saqib] Mahmood as a part of the England arrange.

“I think we’re learning about them all the time and they’re getting more and more comfortable in this group. And as we said right at the start it’s forced some of our senior players to have slightly different roles.

“It’s early days however the suggestions I’m getting from the dressing room is that they are accepting the problem as a gaggle of not having these senior gamers concerned and I assumed by way of angle, the willingness to do the arduous graft, the spirit and togetherness have been there to see. We did not get the consequence we needed in Antigua however there have been a variety of positives popping out of it.”