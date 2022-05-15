Andrew Symonds dies in car accident aged 46

Andrew Symonds , the previous Australian allrounder who performed in 26 Tests and 198 ODIs in a world profession spanning from 1998 via 2009, has died in a automobile accident in Queensland.

Symonds was 46 and was concerned in an accident outdoors Townsville the place he lived in retirement.

In a press release, Queensland police stated: “Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville that’s taken the life of a 46-year-old man last night.

“Early info signifies, shortly after 11pm the automobile was being pushed on Hervey Range Road, close to Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Think of your most loyal, enjoyable, loving good friend who would do something for you. That’s Roy — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Symonds was a two-time World Cup winner throughout each of Australia’s undefeated title runs in 2003 and 2007 in addition to a key member of the Test facet within the mid-2000s. His dying is the third certainly one of an Australian cricketer in 2022, following the passing of Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh within the first week of March.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best,” Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson stated. “Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.

“He was a cult determine to many who was treasured by his followers and associates. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s household, team-mates, and associates.”

Symonds was the ultimate allrounder – a fearsome striker of a cricket ball, a bowler capable of brisk medium pace and offspin plus one of the greatest fielders in the game.

Born in Birmingham, he could have played for England but turned down a call-up to the England A team in 1995. His first Australia selection, to the ODI side, came in 1998 but for a long time it appeared he would not make the most of his huge talent.

His Test debut came in 2004 and while there were a couple of half-centuries in the early matches, it was the Boxing Day Test against England in 2006-07 that provided the breakthrough when he made a blistering 156.

He scored a career-best 162 against India at Sydney in 2008 in a match that would also become one of his most controversial moments of his career when he was involved in the lengthy race row with Harbhajan Singh.

Off-field issues were never too far away for Symonds. In 2005 he was suspended, turning up drunk ahead of what became Australia’s historic loss to Bangladesh at Cardiff and his international career was brought to a close by further run-ins including going fishing in Darwin when he should have been at a team meeting in 2008. A breaking of team drinking rules led to his exit from the squad in England on the eve of the 2009 T20 World Cup and his Cricket Australia contract was soon cancelled.