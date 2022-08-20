Andrew Tate gets banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok for violating their policies

toggle caption Jenny Kane/AP

Jenny Kane/AP

Andrew Tate, an influencer and former skilled kickboxer identified for his misogynistic remarks, has been banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Meta, the dad or mum firm of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed to NPR that Tate had been banned from its platforms for violating its insurance policies relating to harmful people and organizations and hate speech. Tate, 35, had garnered 4.7 million followers on Instagram earlier than Meta took down his official account.

TikTok instructed NPR that the corporate has completely banned Tate’s account.

“Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok,” a spokesperson instructed NPR. “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

Tate drew web fame after being faraway from the present Big Brother in 2016 following a video that surfaced during which he allegedly attacked a girl, in keeping with the BBC.

Tate claimed the video was “a total lie” that attempted to make him look unhealthy and was edited, the BBC reported.

The influencer was completely suspended from Twitter in 2017 after tweeting that ladies who’re sexually assaulted bear some duty, in keeping with NBC News.