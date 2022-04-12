Andrew Yang Promotes Bipartisanship By Citing A Legendarily Terrible President

Andrew Yang didn’t accomplish that nicely as a presidential candidate, and he isn’t so sizzling at being a presidential historian both.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful wrote a tweet Monday that he might need assumed could be the ticket to encourage a massively polarized nation to come back collectively in unity.

Sadly for Yang, the one unity he impressed was unified mockery on social media on the instance he selected to signify his dream of bipartisanship.

“Lincoln won the presidency on the brand new Republican ticket in 1860 with 39.8% in a four-way race,” he wrote. “He took a Democrat, Andrew Johnson as his running mate in 1864.”

Apparently, Yang didn’t know or care that Johnson was a horrible instance for selling a bipartisan authorities since he has lengthy been cited by historians as a leading contender for worst president.

Despite being in opposition to secession, Johnson owned enslaved people and was in opposition to permitting Black Americans to vote, writing, “This is a country for white men, and by God, so long as I’m President, it shall be a authorities for white males.”

Oh, and he was the primary president to be impeached.

Naturally, Twitter customers felt obliged to fill within the blanks for Yang.

On Tuesday, Yang tried to double down by suggesting that simply because the instance he used to assist his thought was horrible, doesn’t imply it was a foul thought.

But that didn’t work out so nicely for him both.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.