Andy Lee’s girlfriend’s ‘epic’ $5 Coles steak sandwich

Rebecca Harding has whipped up what might probably be the most effective and least expensive steak sandwiches, utilizing one hero ingredient.

Andy Lee’s girlfriend Rebecca Harding has confirmed off her culinary abilities, proving slightly can a great distance in terms of dinner.

The 29-year-old filmed a video placing collectively what she described as an “epic steak sandwich” that concerned simply 5 elements from Coles — rustic bread rolls, Australian beef sizzle steak, garlic aioli, beetroot slaw and better of all cheese camembert.

She whipped all of it collectively in half-hour with the meal costing her not more than $5.50 (per serve).

“Look at them!” she says within the clip. “They’re so perfect. That is a steak sandwich if I’ve ever seen one.”

Bec, who’s the mannequin girlfriend of radio host Andy Lee, demonstrated how “super easy” the dish was to make as she continued to over indulge within the camembert cheese.

She additionally revealed a helpful bread hack.

“I just found out that if you sprinkle a bit of water on top of stale bread and put it in the over, it brings it back to life.”

The recipe is designed for 4 sandwiches, however Bec solely made two costing below $6 every.

It comes as Coles revealed it has relaunched its common ‘What’s for Dinner’ marketing campaign with new fast and simple dinner recipes ranging from simply $5 per serve — and not more than 5 elements.

“At a time where customers are looking for ways to get savvy with their spending, The What’s for Dinner meal plans continue to provide value — all 20 of the new recipes cost between $5 to $8 per serve to feed a family of four — using simple ingredients including healthy fresh foods and convenience buys,” Coles chief advertising and marketing officer Lisa Ronson mentioned.

She additionally mentioned that progressing into the brand new yr there’s a renewed deal with the family finances, again to highschool and work.

“Our customers are looking for great value and they are prioritising meals that are quick and easy to make,” she added.

The 20 new recipes are included on this month’s Coles journal offering 5-day meal planners for 4 weeks.

Customers can look out for take-home recipe playing cards of their native retailer in addition to store

all What’s for Dinner recipes on-line at Coles Online, with Click & Collect and residential supply choices obtainable.