Andy Murray Marks 10th Anniversary Of US Open Breakthrough With Victory | Tennis News

Andy Murray marked the tenth anniversary of his maiden Grand Slam triumph with a formidable US Open straight units win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo on Monday. The 35-year-old Murray defeated the twenty fourth seed 7-5, 6-3, 6-3, displaying no indicators of current cramping issues which plagued his hardcourt summer season. “It felt like five sets,” mentioned Murray after his first straight units victory on the Slams since Wimbledon in 2017. “They were very tricky conditions, very hot and humid. Just really happy to get through that one.”

Murray received the primary of his three Grand Slams on the US Open in 2012, ending Britain’s 76-year look ahead to a males’s champion on the majors.

“It seems like a long time ago when I won here. A lot has happened in my career since then but it was huge moment for me.”

Now ranked 51, Murray will face both Australia’s John Millman or American wildcard Emilio Nava for a spot within the final 32.

