Anek actor Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show shall be welcoming the staff of Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha. In dialog with the host, Kapil Sharma, the trio shall be speaking about their life, and the movie amongst different issues. During one such dialog with the host, Ayushmann Khurrana let the cat out of the bag on why he stopped composing songs.

The actor, who can be an excellent singer too, serenaded the viewers along with his voice by singing ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’. And then late, on the particular request of Kapil Sharma, he additionally sang the Kishore Kumar track ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ in addition to his chartbuster track ‘Paani Da’ from his debut, Vicky Donor. Answering Kapil’s query on why he doesn’t compose songs anymore, Ayushmann stated, “All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it was ‘Paani Da Rang’ or ‘Saddi Galli’ or ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, which I composed with my friend Rochak. These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don’t have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre.” Archana Puran Singh then chimed in including, “your creative juices were flowing.”

The Anek staff had a number of enjoyable on the units of The Kapil Sharma Show. The host Kapil Sharma made one more attention-grabbing statement about Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic went on to ask, “In the last movie you were a cop and now an undercover agent. Do you come to Anubhav (Sinha) Sir to get detox after shooting an overdose of romantic films?” Needless to say, the viewers and the actor burst out laughing. Have a have a look at the video:

Speaking of Anek, the movie traces the socio-economic and political situations of the North Eastern area in India. It is slated to hit the large screens on May 27, 2022. On the opposite hand, this episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is predicted to air in the course of the weekend.

