Angel statue with intricate design made using chocolate will stun you. Watch

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is thought for creating superb sculptures utilizing chocolate that depart individuals shocked. His creations are such that by no means fail to create a buzz amongst individuals. The case is identical with this video of his newest design that he posted on Instagram. The clip reveals him making an angle statue utilizing chocolate. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you saying “Wow”, repeatedly.

“Chocolate Angel Statue! I love the way this one came out, the balloon technique was so much fun,” he wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out him creating the bottom of his statue. He then makes use of chocolate to create the angle construction. Take a have a look at the mesmerising scene that follows.

The video has been posted about 12 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed a number of likes. Till now, it has gathered greater than 5.9 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share additionally acquired a like from celeb Indian chef Kunal Kapur.

“Extra! Wow!!!!” wrote an Instagram person whereas reacting to the video. “Mind blown. This would be amazing out of any material… but chocolate?! Incredible to watch you work,” posted one other. “This is beautiful,” expressed a 3rd. “This is gorgeous,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the superb video? Did the clip depart you mesmerised?