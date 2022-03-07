Angelina Jolie arrives in Yemen to draw attention to dire humanitarian situation

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrived in Yemen as a part of a go to that goals to attract consideration to the implications of the dire humanitarian scenario within the nation, the United Nations refugee company mentioned on Sunday.

According to the UNHCR, Jolie will go to Yemeni households, together with internally displaced ones to be taught from them how the battle, which is now in its seventh yr, has ripped their lives aside.

The Hollywood actress’s go to to Yemen comes forward of the annual High-Level Pledging Conference for Yemen, which shall be held on March 16.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The company voiced hope that her go to “will highlight the increasing humanitarian needs in Yemen and help mobilize urgent support for humanitarian work” forward of the convention.

“I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR and show my support for the people of Yemen. I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold,” Jolie wrote on Instagram.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she added.

Jolie additionally described the scenario in Yemen as one among “the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” noting that one civilian is both killed or injured each hour in 2022.

Known for her philanthropic actions, she added in a put up on Instagram that the “shocking situation” in Ukraine the place greater than 1.5 million individuals have fled the warfare should be a lesson which teaches everybody that individuals “cannot be selective about who deserves support.”

She reaffirmed that the lives of civilian victims are all of equal worth.

“After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace,” Jolie added.

Read extra:

Doctors Without Borders workers kidnapped in Yemen: Sources

Arab Coalition, ICRC exchange information on alleged Yemen prison strike

Yemen’s Houthis detain another US Embassy staffer: Report