Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Ukraine Trip, Meets Children, Volunteers

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on Saturday, popping right into a bakery and going to the railway station to fulfill a number of the individuals displaced by the conflict with Russia.

Jolie, 46, is a particular envoy for the United Nations refugee company, which says greater than 12.7 million individuals have fled their houses prior to now two months, which represents round 30 p.c of Ukraine’s pre-war inhabitants.

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was noticed at a restaurant in western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a particular envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska through Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

During the go to to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who instructed her that every of the psychiatrists on obligation spoke to about 15 individuals a day. Many of these within the station are kids aged from two to 10, in keeping with volunteers.

“They must be in shock … I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them,” she mentioned in reply.

At one level throughout her go to to the station, she tickled a small lady wearing crimson, who laughed out in delight. She additionally posed for images with the volunteers and a number of the kids.

Last month, in her position as particular envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, the place hundreds of thousands of individuals have been displaced by conflict.

