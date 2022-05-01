Angelina Jolie meets with children in western Ukraine

American actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine in a shock go to on Saturday, the regional governor in Lviv stated.

Jolie, who can also be the UN Refugee Agency’s particular envoy, met with youngsters and volunteers in western Ukraine.

In a press release on Facebook, Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy stated Jolie met with youngsters injured after a missile strike hit a railway station in Kramatorsk in addition to college students at a boarding college.

“She was very moved by their stories,” Kozytskyy stated in his submit on social media. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms Jolie about her dream.”

A separate photograph shared by Ukrainian Railways confirmed Jolie assembly with volunteers on the essential practice station in Lviv the place many refugees arrived after fleeing different components of the nation the place there’s heavy preventing.

“It is very valuable that we have the support of people of this level. We will definitely win,” stated Kozytskyy.