Angelina Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress, visited Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday to satisfy with folks displaced by the struggle with Russia. She then left after the sirens sounded and returned to Lviv.

Jolie (46) is a particular envoy of the United Nations refugee company. It claims that greater than 12.7 million folks fled their properties inside the final two months. This represents 30% of Ukraine’s prewar inhabitants.

Jolie met volunteers who had been working with the displaced. They informed Jolie that every psychiatrist on responsibility spoke to roughly 15 folks per day. Volunteers say that lots of the kids stationed there are between two and ten-year-olds.

“They must be in shock… She replied, “They have to be in shock…

One time, throughout her go to to the station she tickled slightly lady in crimson who giggled in delight. She took photographs with some kids and volunteers.

Jolie and her assistants rapidly left the station to get right into a ready automobile when air-raid sirens started to sound later.

Jolie was appointed particular envoy to Yemen final month. There, hundreds of thousands of individuals had been compelled from their properties by struggle.

