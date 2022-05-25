Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva keep Sri Lanka steady





Lunch Sri Lanka 210 for 4 (de Silva 30*, Mathews 25*, Shakib 2-38, Ebadot 2-54) path Bangladesh 365 (Mushfiqur 175*, Litton 141, Rajitha 5-64, Asitha 4-93) by 155 runs

The two wickets, nevertheless, imply that the groups stay evenly positioned within the Test. Sri Lanka have loads of batting to return, and have two settled males on the crease. But the floor is now starting to indicate indicators of wear and tear. Shakib’s supply to dismiss Karunaratne was proof of the form of harmful flip that’s typically seen on the again finish of most Mirpur Tests. There was additionally variable bounce for the quicks, and because of this, a number of inside edges previous the stumps.

Both Bangladesh’s wicket-taking deliveries had been spectacular. Ebadot had angled the ball into Rajitha, then obtained it to maneuver away off the deck to beat the surface edge and hit off stump. It was a supply which may have had a a lot better batter in hassle.

Shakib’s deliciously tossed-up ball to Karunaratne had come considerably in opposition to the run of play, as Kaurnaratne had begun to look comfy on the crease. But having darted a number of in earlier in that over, Shakib tempted the batter to return ahead for a giant drive, then obtained the ball to dip, and spin between his bat and pad, and into center stump. Karunaratne had added solely ten to his in a single day rating of 70.

Mathews ventured solely two boundaries in his 76-ball keep, and was largely content material to defend. He was notably watchful in opposition to Ebadot and Shakib, who bowled probably the most probing strains on this session.

de Silva was far more formidable. He had whipped his second ball – off Khaled Ahmed – for 4 via sq. leg, and continued to look proactively for runs, although he too revered Ebadot early on. Just earlier than lunch, nevertheless, he struck Ebadot for 3 fours in a single over. Two of these boundaries had been the results of glorious timing – via sq. leg and canopy. The different was from a thick exterior edge that went high quality of quick third man.





Source link