Ange’s Celtic keep on Scottish treble hunt

Celtic are maintaining their home trophy-treble hunt after securing their place within the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a complete 4-0 win over Championship aspect Raith Rovers at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou’s aspect led on the finish of a slightly low-key first half via a high-quality strike from Liam Scales however second-half targets from Giorgos Giakoumakis, substitute Daizen Maeda and stand-in skipper Nir Bitton put gloss on Sunday’s scoreline.

With the Scottish League Cup already within the bag, Celtic, who’re main the Premiership and at the moment are safely within the last-eight draw for the Scottish Cup, are on a seemingly irresistible streak.

They’re on a 20-game unbeaten run within the Premiership however this efficiency took time to heat up as John McGlynn’s second-tier aspect proved decided and well-organised.

The backdrop to the sport noticed Raith embroiled within the controversial signing of David Goodwillie, who was discovered by a decide in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a lady.

The Kirkcaldy membership’s determination at hand the 32-year-old striker a two-and-a-half-year contract sparked a ferocious backlash.

McGlynn apologised for the “enormous” mistake in signing the participant whereas Raith said that Goodwillie is not going to play for them, and the Rovers boss would have been glad the main focus was again on the soccer.

Postecoglou rang the adjustments with solely goalkeeper Joe Hart, defenders Anthony Ralston and Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Reo Hatate holding their locations following the 3-2 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night time.

Celtic bought the breakthrough halfway via the primary half when Socceroo Tom Rogic rolled the ball to Scales simply exterior the field and the previous Shamrock Rovers participant took a contact earlier than steering a left-footed shot previous the diving MacDonald.

The tie was successfully determined within the 68th minute when Jota raced down the left and squared for Giakoumakis to slide the ball previous MacDonald.

In the 71st minute, sub Maeda grabbed a 3rd when Ralston helped on a nook with the Japanese heading over the road on the second try.

After Jota’s shot got here off the arm of substitute Sean Mackie – on for Raith to make his debut – and after MacDonald saved his penalty, Bitton bundled the ball over the road.