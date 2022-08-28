Ange’s Celtic smash nine past Dundee Utd

Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada have each notched hat-tricks as Celtic thrashed Dundee United 9-0 on one other record-breaking afternoon for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian’s group created a brand new membership landmark on Sunday by recording their biggest-ever away Scottish league victory.

Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt have been additionally on course at Tannadice because the Scottish Premiership champions recorded their greatest win since defeating Mark McGhee’s Aberdeen by the identical rating in 2010.

Celtic minimize United open again and again to go away Tannadice supervisor Jack Ross going through main questions along with his aspect now having conceded 23 objectives in simply 4 matches.

The victory was the largest away win in Scottish Premiership historical past and put Celtic again on prime after their fifth win from 5 video games.

Celtic supervisor Postecoglou made three modifications. Starfelt and Abada have been handed their first begins of the season whereas Reo Hatate was recalled. Giorgos Giakoumakis was absent.

Celtic quickly took the lead within the fifteenth minute. Abada despatched Jota in behind and Furuhashi had saved himself forward of the United defence to permit himself time to take a contact and slot house.

But the actual flurry of objectives began within the fortieth minute when Furuhashi swept the ball first time into the highest nook from 20 metres.

Celtic went in for the kill and scored an excellent third in stoppage time. A primary-time move from Juranovic, a dummy from Hatate, and a first-time cross from Matt O’Riley opened United up and Abada squared for Furuhashi to faucet in.

The visiting followers have been singing “piling on the agony, putting on the style”, a tune about their 7-1 League Cup ultimate win over Rangers, and it was clear their group have been intent on following go well with.

In first-half stoppage time, O’Riley’s contact despatched Abada in behind and he crossed for Jota to web from shut vary.

Half-time introduced no shift in momentum. Callum McGregor’s move to Jota put United on the again foot and O’Riley squared for Abada to knock house within the fiftieth minute.

Juranovic drilled house 5 minutes later after O’Riley’s free-kick had hit the wall and, after Fletcher hit the publish on the different finish, quantity seven got here simply earlier than the hour mark.

Jota discovered Hatate’s run and the Japanese midfielder squared for Abada to knock house.

Postecoglou quickly introduced on 4 substitutes and there was a short lived lull in proceedings earlier than Abada dinked the ball house after Daizen Maeda had helped on Socceroo Aaron Mooy’s lofted ball within the 77th minute.

Starfelt headed David Turnbull’s nook in off the publish 4 minutes later and the Celtic followers chanted, “We want 10”.

They got here shut on a number of events. Turnbull’s header appeared to bounce over the road and spin again, Starfelt had a header cleared off the road, McGregor swept a shot simply extensive, however United have been spared the embarrassment of conceding double figures.