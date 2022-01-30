Angry KwaZulu-Natal protesters threaten to to burn down power station over outages | News24

Angry KwaZulu-Natal residents threatened to burn down the Hammarsdale energy station after steady energy outages.

On Saturday, a bunch of about 400 residents took to the streets to voice their frustrations.

It’s alleged that the residents had deliberate to fulfill their ward councillor concerning the energy outages however that the councillor despatched a consultant to the interact with them as a substitute.

eThekwini Metro Police Department spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad advised News24 that the residents threatened to burn down the ability station if the matter was not resolved.

But Sewpersad added: “The scene is under control. The crowd has been dispersed.”

All roads have been reopened however particles scattered within the roads has not but been cleaned up.