‘Angry’ Winde fires Albert Fritz as MEC after report confirms sexual misconduct | News24

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been faraway from his place, following the conclusion of an unbiased report into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The investigation report was submitted to me on Sunday evening,” Premier Alan Winde stated.

“I have considered the content, and a meeting with [advocate Jennifer Williams] and our own legal team took place yesterday (Monday) afternoon, where we discussed it and I sought further clarity.”

Winde stated:

Having gone by way of this report fastidiously, it’s clear to me that Mr Fritz will not be a match and correct particular person to carry any place in my govt council.

“He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the Constitution.”

Winde stated the unbiased probe discovered “sufficient credibility”” in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

“I’m extraordinarily indignant at what seems to be verifiable incidences of significant sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves had been inappropriate,” Winde added.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.