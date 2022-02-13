Animal welfare organisation confiscates 11 puppies with recently docked tails in Gugulethu | News24

Thirteen boerboels have been confiscated from a Gugulethu yard breeder.

Eleven new child puppies have had their tails not too long ago docked utilizing elastic bands.

Police stated they’re investigating a case of animal cruelty.

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) confiscated a pair of boerboels and their litter of 11 partially weaned puppies with not too long ago docked tails from a yard breeder in Gugulethu, Cape Town, earlier this week.

The proprietor of the canines was arrested by Philippi police and was dealing with expenses of animal cruelty beneath the Animals Protection Act for tail docking.

Police Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an animal cruelty case was being investigated.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and was released on a warning to appear in court. The investigation will continue,” stated Twigg.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins stated the 3-week-old canines’ tails had been cruelly docked utilizing elastic bands wound tightly across the base of the tails.

Perrins stated:

Their proprietor allegedly docked their tails to ‘enhance their seems’ and saleability. He additionally added that they’d deliberate to maintain 4 of the puppies and promote the remaining domestically. The canines will stay at AWS till the end result of the courtroom case…

AWS stated the diploma of ache inflicted on the helpless puppies earlier than they may take their first steps should have been “excruciating”.

“Some of their tails were cut so short that the infection spread to their rectums.Their prognosis varies from hopeless to hopeful, and we will do our very best to save them all, but for several who have suffered gross disfigurement, their prognosis is dire,” Perrins stated.

According to AWS, tail docking or tail slicing causes ache and stress to canines and may result in critical issues later in life.

“Puppies and dogs need their tails for balance and body language. There are zero benefits to docking their tails. Routine tail docking is a criminal offence no matter who does it, and there are no exclusions,” added Perrins.

