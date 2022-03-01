Animoca Brands: building the Hong Kong metaverse | metaverse, animoca brands, yat siu, hong kong, gaming, web 30, disruption, blockchain, nonfungible tokens, nft, virtual real estate | FinanceAsia

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands is aggressively rising its portfolio of metaverse holdings, by a flurry of offers.

In February, the corporate completed its acquisition of indie recreation developer, Grease Monkey Games the title behind video games, Torque Burnout and Torque Drift. It additionally led investments in Brand New Vision – the platform that’s taking style into the democratised blockchain universe of “Web 3.0” play-to-earn video games, SIDUS HEROS and CafeCosmos “massively multiplayer online role-playing game” MMPORPG, Elumia and a handful of others.

In addition, Binance Labs, the enterprise capital arm and incubator of Binance introduced a $1.5 million investment in certainly one of Animoca Brands’ play-to-earn cellular…