Anirban Lahiri leads after third round, in sight of historic win at Players Championship | Golf News – Times of India

PONTE VEDRA BEACH (Florida): Chasing his first win on the PGA Tour, India’s Anirban Lahiri will take a one shot lead into the ultimate day of the of The Players Championship after finishing the third spherical with a 5-under 67 on Monday morning.Lahiri accomplished his remaining seven holes in even par after buying and selling a bogey on 15 and a birdie on 16 and leads on 9-under 207 from Sebastian Munoz (65), Doug Ghim (68), Paul Casey (69) and Sam Burns (71) within the TOUR’s flagship $20 million event.It might be solely the second time in his profession that the Indian will maintain the 54-hole lead as he seeks to hitch countryman Arjun Atwal (2010 Wyndham Championship) as the one Indian to win on the PGA Tour.

He can also be bidding to develop into the third Asian to win THE PLAYERS after Korea’s KJ Choi (2011) and Si Woo Kim (2017).

“There’s not much to get too far ahead of yourself. I’m just trying to stay in the moment and just do what I need to do next. I think the short turnaround time actually helps because you don’t really have time to do anything else.

“You’re simply on a schedule and also you’re making an attempt to just remember to are resting and prepping and feeling and doing all of the issues that you’ll want to do. It’s been fairly good truly,” said Lahiri, who will head out with Ghim and Munoz in the last group at 1.01pm local time.

Lahiri, whose best finish on TOUR was a T2 at the 2017 Memorial Tournament, had led into the final round at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in 2016 before finishing tied third.

The welcome change in form has put Lahiri in a good place as he seeks his career breakthrough despite struggling all season without a single top-10.

And it looks like all it has taken for the change in fortunes was adding some 3.5 grams of weight to his irons and making a slight adjustment to have a more open stance at address.

“I like golf, and when you recognize you may play effectively and you do not, you are not completely happy. Then if you begin taking part in effectively once more and also you begin hitting it the best way you need to hit it once more, you’re completely happy. I imply, it is fairly easy.

“I’m just in that place right now where I’m just hitting it nice, I’m seeing it nice, I’m feeling it nice, and that just makes me happy,” he stated.

“My irons were pretty much the same as when I came here seven years ago. That’s basically what we thought and talked about and said, let’s experiment. It can’t be worse than what it is. I’ve been hitting it so bad to be honest.

“I used to be like, you recognize what, let’s simply throw some lead tape on and see what occurs as a result of I’ve felt like I’m swinging good, and yeah, it made an enormous distinction.”

South African Louis Oosthuizen, who enters the final round three shots back of Lahiri, is not surprised to see the Indian challenging for a first win at THE PLAYERS. “He’s an amazing participant. He’s clearly gone by way of numerous issues and wasn’t taking part in effectively there for some time, however when he will get going, he can shoot a low one.

“He’s a fighter really. You know, he doesn’t get down on himself. He goes and just plays and whatever happens, he’s focused on the next shot and the next hole. He’s a great character,” stated Oosthuizen, who has been in two International Teams on the Presidents Cup with Lahiri beforehand.