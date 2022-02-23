Ankita Lokhande recalls going through a bad phase before meeting husband Vicky Jain; reveals how he helped her overcome it : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot along with her very long time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple is among the most celebrated {couples} within the tv business. They are additionally now all set to make their Television debut as a married couple with the truth present Smart Jodi. The present is all set to premiere this weekend from twenty sixth February 2021 on Star Plus.

Several promos of the present have been launched by the channel on tv in addition to their official social media handles. In the earlier promo, the channel confirmed the couple’s entry. Now, the most recent promo launched by the channel reveals how Ankita discovered love in Vicky Jain.

Ankita recalled going by means of a nasty section till she met Vicky. In the promo, Ankita says, “I was going through a very bad phase. Every girl wants a partner who will be with her through ever good and bad times. When I really wanted Vicky, He proved that he is there. I used to think what is love? I would vision is in my own way. But because of Vicky, I saw a different definition of love. They way he loves me, nobody else has.”

Sharing the promo on their Twitter deal with, the channel wrote, “Vicky aur Ankita ki love story hai aisi, jaise ho pyaar ka ek all new definition! Miliye Ankita aur Vicky se, #SmartJodi mein, is Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par”.

Ankita who can be enthusiastic about her husband’s TV debut shared a observe that reads, “Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby. I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever. @jainvick.”

