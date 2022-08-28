Anna and Ari’s slice of heaven

It was throughout her ultimate years of examine that Anna Skora determined to pursue her long-held aim of homeownership.

After paying off her college debt and earnestly saving, Ms Skora was ready to start her personal constructing journey.

Moving into her residence in May this yr, together with her beloved pooch Ari, Ms Skora just lately spoke to New Homes about her expertise.

What made you resolve to construct your first residence?

I learn The Barefoot Investor and acquired hooked on saving and paying off all my money owed and different loans.

By 2020, I used to be in a safe place to purchase my own residence and checked out just a few choices in the marketplace.

I discovered there was nothing actually that I fell in love with, so I made a decision to construct and the remainder is historical past.

Describe some necessities of your new residence?

I actually needed to have a spacious kitchen and a giant pantry.

I’ve all the time cherished the concept of an island bench and I needed raised ceilings within the dwelling space to make the area really feel extra open.

I needed one thing mild and vivid to make the dwelling areas look larger and fashionable.

Priority for my construct was to have a giant yard in order that I can carry all of the individuals I really like collectively to only take pleasure in and chill out and, after all, plenty of room for Ari.

I additionally needed an honest patio space with room for a big desk to accommodate family and friends.

What does life in your new residence appear like?

I’m so happy with what I’ve created. My house is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom structure inside the Brabham Estate.

Having this area has been a dream for a really very long time, and I’m excited and so pleased to be right here.

The factor I most take pleasure in about this house is coming again to it after a day of labor or a extremely nerve-racking day and cooking myself a pleasant dinner in my large kitchen after which going out the again and simply having fun with the area with Ari.

Your recommendation to others trying to construct?

Patience is vital.

One factor that smacked me within the face once I constructed was the size of time it took.

I used to be fortunate with Easystart Homes, as they pushed issues alongside faster than every other builder I’ve come throughout.

It is actually essential to take your time. I’ve seen too many individuals rush right into a contract for land with a builder and never take the time to think about if their selections are proper.

So many individuals say they’ve regretted making the rash selections simply to get the method going faster.

I secured my land and took 4 months to look amongst builders and plans; I simply needed it to be proper.

Why did you choose Easystart Homes?

The pleasant staff understood what I used to be on the lookout for in a house. They made the method actually easy. I knew precisely what I needed and going by the choices with the marketing consultant was such a straightforward course of.

