Down a slim hallway full of lockers and plumes of marijuana and cigarette smoke, at A2Z Delancey, a small pop-up artwork gallery on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, some 150 unmasked artwork goers attended a gap final Thursday evening for Anna Sorokin’s first group gallery exhibition.

Sipping beers, viewers sat on couches, whereas some stepped outdoors to spray graffiti on a courtyard wall behind the area. A rock band was enjoying for about half an hour, musicians and company furiously bobbing their heads, hair flying and convulsing in tandem.

For diehards of the Netflix collection “Inventing Anna,” which described the faux German heiress’s meteoric rise into Manhattan society — she bilked banks, stole a non-public jet and skipped out on resort payments in a ploy to show the Anna Delvey Foundation, a members-only arts membership on Park Avenue South, right into a actuality — the opening couldn’t have been much less, nicely, Anna.

Of course, that’s not how Ms. Sorokin (her actual title) noticed the scene: “I liked that it was gritty,” Ms. Sorokin, 31, mentioned from her cell at Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, N.Y, the place she is now detained by immigration authorities after finishing her four-year sentence for her eight-count conviction in 2019 for monetary crimes.