Anna’s apology over flood advice chaos

Annastacia Palaszczuk has apologised for an pressing piece of recommendation she gave as Queenslanders braced for a supercell storm.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has apologised to oldsters for closing faculties when threatening storms didn’t hit the southeast, saying she was performing on the recommendation given to her.

Conditions look like easing throughout southeast Queensland after devastating storms and floodwaters wreaked havoc over the previous week.

On Friday, Ms Palaszczuk mentioned the Brisbane River got here all the way down to 2.25m in a single day.

Some areas within the Sunshine Coast obtained 100mm of rain and a few showers had been anticipated this night.

Ms Palaszczuk apologised to oldsters affected by the complicated messages they obtained about selecting their youngsters up from college.

“I acknowledge there has been some inconvenience today for parents,” Ms Palaszczuk informed reporters on Friday.

“But safety has to come first. At the end of the day you can only act on the advice you’re given, and that advice given to me … was that it was going to be very severe thunderstorms and hail.

“Thankfully, that didn’t eventuate.”

She has confronted heated criticism over her determination to shut faculties and the combined messages despatched to oldsters about selecting their youngsters up from college.

Southeast Queenslanders had been yesterday urged to remain residence amid one other bout of hostile climate.

Ms Palaszczuk mentioned dad and mom within the Moreton Bay area, Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Wide Bay and north to Bundaberg ought to choose their youngsters up from college as quickly as was protected to take action.

But many had been outraged by a now-deleted social media publish that urged “parents in the southeast affected by floods and storms” with out specifying the areas that had been extra in danger.

“If you’re in my shoes and you’re given the advice … I think everybody would have taken the same decision,” Ms Palaszczuk mentioned.

Opposition training spokesman Christian Rowan mentioned the combined messaging was not serving to dad and mom and lecturers.

“You can’t have a situation where there are mixed messages… it’s just not good enough from a government at this time when there needs to be clear and calm leadership, and certainty,” Dr Rowan informed 4BC News.

While circumstances have eased, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned some storms might nonetheless develop over the afternoon.

However, these storms will probably be much less extreme.

The demise toll from the floods has risen to 10 after the physique of a 53-year-old man, who was reported lacking on Monday, was discovered underneath a wharf within the Port of Brisbane.