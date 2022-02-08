Anna‘s huge demand to PM

The Queensland authorities has piled stress on Scott Morrison and Barnaby Joyce over a key mission within the essential federal election battleground state.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hoping to pressure Prime Minister Scott Morrison to match a $600 million Paradise Dam dedication forward of a fierce federal election marketing campaign within the Sunshine State.

Ms Palaszczuk on Tuesday morning introduced her authorities would rebuild and heighten the dam south of Bundaberg to assist the horticulture business of the Wide Bay-Burnett area drive the state’s pandemic restoration.

The Commonwealth has been requested to go halves within the mission however, if it refuses to tip its share in, the state authorities says it would nonetheless fund the $1.2 billion mission by itself.

The dam was badly broken throughout ex-tropical cyclone Oswald in 2013 and needed to be considerably lowered to stop a collapse.

Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher mentioned he had held fruitful talks with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce a couple of weeks in the past.

He urged federal Water Minister Keith Pitt – who’s the native MP – to inform his colleagues to get behind the initiative and commit $600 million.

“So I’m very hopeful that they will support this project,” Mr Butcher mentioned on Tuesday.

“They’re mad if they wouldn’t. If they’re worth their salt, they will fund it.”

Ms Palaszczuk’s the pledge to repair the dam was on the floor a straight funding announcement, however it additionally poses a brand new take a look at for the Federal Coalition.

The authorities is probably going relying on holding its key Queensland seats whether it is to retain energy this 12 months, particularly as poor polling and anger over Scott Morrison’s pandemic response dials up the pre-election stress on a nationwide scale.

However, Mr Pitt’s maintain on the Hinkler citizens is robust – the native MP elevated his margin to 14.5 per cent in 2019.

The authorities as an entire has discovered itself on unsure floor amid latest studies of infighting and management hypothesis, whereas Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has additionally been staking out Queensland seats in latest weeks, spending greater than a fortnight touring the state in December and January.

Ms Palaszczuk mentioned the Paradise Dam mission needs to be a simple win for Federal Coalition.

“We‘ve worked very cooperatively with the federal government on Rookwood (weir), we’re where we’ve been able to secure joint investment, and now we’re asking the federal government to match our commitment to this today,” Ms Palaszczuk mentioned on Tuesday.

Mr Butcher did, nevertheless, say that Queensland would make up the $600 million ought to the Commonwealth not come to the desk.

“I know the Premier, and I know her well, and we will commit to whatever their shortfall is if they don’t come on board,” Mr Butcher mentioned.

In December the Queensland authorities mentioned Paradise Dam could be restored to full 300,000ML capability, pleasing farmers within the Bundaberg and Wide Bay area.