Anne Heche declared brain dead after car crash in Los Angeles

Police stated on Thursday (US time) they had been investigating whether or not Heche was driving beneath the affect on the time; a pattern of her blood was taken and narcotics had been present in her system, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee stated.

Additional toxicology checks had been being taken, to extra clearly make clear what was in her system, and whether or not the preliminary take a look at was choosing up medicine administered on the hospital throughout remedy. Those extra checks might take weeks to return a end result.

Heche’s representatives launched a press release on Thursday saying the actress had lengthy held a want to donate her organs, and that she can be stored on life help till a medical willpower could possibly be remodeled the viability of her organs.

Under California legislation, despite the fact that life help stays on, Heche has been declared legally useless.