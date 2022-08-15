Anne Heche has died at 53, her spokesperson says

toggle caption Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche has died of accidents from a fiery automotive crash, a spokesperson mentioned Sunday. She was 53.

“Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” mentioned Holly Baird, a spokesperson for Heche’s household.

The announcement got here two days after Heche was declared legally useless from a a mind damage and extreme burns after dashing and crashing her automotive into a house within the residential Mar Vista neighborhood final Friday, Aug 5.

Heche is greatest identified for her roles in Nineties movies similar to Volcano, the Gus Van Sant remake of Psycho, Donnie Brasco and Six Days, Seven Nights.