Anne Heche’s son speaks out after her death: ‘I am left with a deep, wordless sadness’ | Channel

Heche died on Friday from accidents sustained in a automobile crash.

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer – who she shares with actual property dealer, Coleman Laffoon – shared an emotional message after his mom’s demise.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he stated in an announcement shared with E! News. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Heche, finest recognized for starring in Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, died on Friday after she crashed her automobile right into a Los Angeles residence every week in the past.

The actor was in “critical condition,” reviews stated earlier than she slipped right into a coma following the crash that resulted in a fiery explosion.

Homer additionally shared his appreciation for individuals who despatched love their means.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” he stated. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Following her demise, a number of stars shared their condolences, together with Ellen DeGeneres, who Heche dated within the 90s.

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love,” the comic wrote on Twitter.

Following the information of her demise, the Los Angeles Police Department introduced that the continuing investigation across the automobile crash had ended.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD stated in an announcement to People.

“Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”