Annie Flanders, Founder of Details Magazine, Dies at 82

She was born Marcia Weinraub on June 10, 1939, within the Bronx to Dorothy (Lautman) and Ralph Weinraub, an actual property agent often known as Lefty. She attended New York University for 3 years, learning retailing and journalism (and successful Miss New York University in 1959).

She labored as a purchaser and trend director for Gimbels division retailer, amongst different emporia, after which opened a cool clothes boutique, Abracadabra, on the Upper East Side within the late Nineteen Sixties, the ornament of which concerned a mirrored erector-set contraption salvaged from an outdated amusement park. She met her longtime companion, Chris Flanders, an actor turned contractor previously named Christian Van der Put, when he helped her construct a show for the shop. He didn’t assume the identify Marcia match her; to him, she was extra of an Annie. So she adopted that identify, alongside along with his final identify, although they by no means married.

In 1988, Details was bought by Advance Publications, the publishing empire of the Newhouse household, which owns Vogue, amongst different shiny titles, for a reported $2 million. Jonathan Newhouse was its writer that first 12 months, earlier than shifting to Paris in 1989 to supervise the corporate’s worldwide titles.

Despite its recognition and affect, Details struggled financially, although on the time of its sale it had a paid circulation of 100,000. Ms. Flanders was fired two years later, and the journal was reimagined as a males’s publication, with James Truman, a former Vogue editor, as its editor in chief. The journal was closed in 2015.

In the Nineties, Ms. Flanders and her household moved to Hollywood, the place she reinvented herself as a real estate agent, although she didn’t drive, working along with her daughter, Rosie, who did. Her daughter survives her. Mr. Flanders died in 2007.

Decades by no means finish neatly, and the ’80s have been no exception. By 1989 the ranks of the downtown world that Ms. Flanders had so lovingly chronicled had been decimated by AIDS. Ms. Mueller died that 12 months, as did 1000’s extra.

“We thought it would last forever,” mentioned Mr. Musto. “We thought the magazine would last forever.”