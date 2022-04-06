Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane’s Antakshari related viral ad sparks meme fest

If you’re a daily person of social media, by now you might have seen the brand new hilarious Antakshari-related advert that includes Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane. In case you haven’t, enable us to clarify. The advert by Indian Fintech firm CRED options the long-lasting hit host duo from the 90s musical present. Since its launch, the advert has been a subject of debate for a lot of on the Internet. People are additionally sharing varied posts to precise their views on the commercial and a few are doing so within the type of memes.

People have now picked a sure scene from the advert to precise how they or folks round them react beneath sure circumstances. We have collected some such hilarious memes so that you can get pleasure from. There is an opportunity that the memes won’t solely go away you chuckling however they might appear relatable too.

However, earlier than looking on the memes, right here’s the advert that CRED posted on their Twitter deal with a number of days in the past and has since gone viral.

Here are some memes which will go away you laughing out loud.

This particular person shared how their household would react in the event that they all of a sudden get up at 6 am someday. If you’re somebody who will not be an early riser, then chances are you’ll relate to the meme too:

Then there’s this particular person who expressed how they really feel once they get the home all to themselves:

This shopping-related meme might make you smile particularly if you’re somebody who loves visiting Sarojini Nagar market:

Take a take a look at some extra memes:

Which of those memes do you want essentially the most?