Anonymous bomb threats made about Moscow train stations and airports: RIA

Anonymous messages threatening to position bombs at Moscow’s practice stations and airports have been acquired by the authorities and checks are being made, the RIA information company reported on Saturday.

It additionally mentioned that the Russian embassy in London was in contact with British police after receiving cellphone threats associated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow had described as a “special military operation.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, the Russian military has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to carry talks in Belarus, the protection ministry mentioned Saturday.

Russian forces have made thrusts into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier than falling again to the outskirts, going through powerful resistance on day three of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

Read extra:

Russia sees military coordination with Israel on Syria continuing amid Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for Turkey’s unconfirmed Black Sea warship ban

Chechnya forces deployed in Ukraine: Kadyrov