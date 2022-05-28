Anonymous donor will pay $175K for funerals of Texas school shooting victims

A mysterious good Samaritan pays for the funerals of all victims of the bloodbath at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott stated Friday.

“An anonymous donor provided $175,000 to ensure that every cost of every family concerning anything about funeral services is going to be taken care of,” Abbott said at a press conference asserting sources for victims of the mass capturing in Uvalde.

The newest from the Texas faculty capturing

“No family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost with regard to anything concerning this travesty.”

On Tuesday, 19 college students and two lecturers had been slaughtered by 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos, who was later gunned down by legislation enforcement, authorities stated.