Another Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani gymnast
freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov received the gold medal on the V
Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reviews.
Bayramov defeated Iranian wrestler Firouzpourbandpei
Mohmmadsadegh Biglar with a rating of 2-1.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya
metropolis and can final till August 18.
In whole, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will participate within the Islamic Solidarity
Games. The competitions will likely be held at 14 totally different venues throughout
Konya. As many as 355 medals will likely be introduced to winners following
the outcomes of the competitors.