Another blow for KZN prisons boss, Nxele | Witness

Correctional providers armed guards in September prevented KwaZulu-Natal correctional providers regional head, Mnikelwa Nxele from getting into his Pietermaritzburg College Road workplace.

The nationwide correctional providers division is in a contemporary bid to have KwaZulu-Natal regional commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele suspended.

Their case in opposition to Nxele was lately dismissed.

Last week General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) arbitrator Katlholo Wabile, dismissed the misconduct costs in opposition to Nxele who has been on suspension for a number of years.

Nxele has been on suspension for years, and every time the courts or arbitrators’ dominated that his suspension was illegal, the division’s nationwide bosses would droop him once more.

Following final week’s ruling, The Witness has since established that the division is desiring to droop him once more.

According to sources throughout the division, their Acting National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, has already knowledgeable Nxele that they supposed to launch an utility to have final week’s ruling reviewed.

“They are not happy with the ruling and have since initiated legal processes to have the ruling set aside,” a supply throughout the division stated.

Wabile dominated that Nxele, who works from the division’s College Road regional workplaces in Pietermaritzburg, ought to report for work on Monday.

However, an inside e mail seen by The Witness revealed that the division’s bosses are once more planning to dam Nxele from accessing his workplace in College Road.

The e mail, directing members of the division’s nationwide activity group (NTT) to finalise preparations to journey to Pietermaritzburg, seems to be a transparent indication that the division’s nationwide bosses are desiring to droop Nxele.

In May, an arbitrator dominated that Nxele ought to return to work as his suspension was in contravention of South African labour legal guidelines.

However, a couple of days later, the then Correctional Services National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, filed courtroom papers to interdict Nxele from returning to work.

While the courtroom dominated in Fraser’s favour, it gave him 60 days through which to file papers exhibiting why the interdict needs to be made everlasting.

However, Fraser missed the 60-day deadline, paving the way in which for Nxele to return to work.

But when Nxele arrived on the division’s College Road workplaces he was met by the division’s armed guards, who blocked him from getting into the premises.

On Saturday Nxele, who informed The Witness that he was conscious of plans to forestall him from returning to work, appealed to correctional providers minister Ronald Lamola to intervene.

“If you will have regard to the time wasted, the delays to commence with the merits of the case and the postponements, the never-ending review applications and appeals that end up being abandoned, I have concluded that there is an ulterior motive in not allowing to go back to work

“Obviously I am extremely disappointed that the Apex leadership (correctional services minister and his deputy) is quiet when my rights are violated, and I’m being victimised for the past three years.

“They must stop misusing state resources to achieve their hidden agenda,” he stated.

Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, couldn’t be reached for remark.

The division’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, declined to remark, saying the dispute between Nxele and the division was “an internal matter”.