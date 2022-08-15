Another cold front sweeps large parts of the country, while Limpopo looks set to hit mid-30s | News24

A chilly entrance will dominate elements of the nation this week.

The South African Weather Service has warned of a chilly entrance sweeping throughout the nation.

It is anticipated to convey chilly temperatures and windy circumstances.

The entrance will strategy from the far western elements of the nation, solely making landfall on Wednesday mid-morning.

According to forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu, the chilly entrance south-east of the nation has left behind a high-pressure system, suppressing any rainfall.

“Therefore, expect no rain or showers over the country, just windy conditions and cold weather in most places,” she stated.

Mahlangu stated temperatures have been anticipated to be cool to heat in some elements of the nation, with Musina peaking at 34°C, Phalaborwa at 33°C, and Skukuza at 36°C.

Mahlangu stated Tuesday would see related circumstances, with clear skies over the nation, whereas the high-pressure system will nonetheless dominate.

“We have a cold front approaching from the far western parts of the country, making [landfall] only on Wednesday by mid-morning.”

She added:

It will convey some rain and showers for the south-western elements of the nation, with gentle snowfalls over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape province.

According to Mahlangu, the chilly entrance would transfer in the direction of the east on Thursday, leading to gentle showers.

Light snowfalls are anticipated over the excessive grounds of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and a few elements of the south Drakensberg mountains, she stated.

On Friday, gentle rains and showers will fall alongside the coasts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal, stated Mahlangu.

She added that the weekend would see clearer skies, with some gentle rain alongside the Eastern Cape coast.