Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Some 168 extra Azerbaijani residents evacuated from Ukraine

arrived in Baku on March 2, Trend reviews.

The passengers of the third constitution flight arrived on the Heydar

Aliyev International Airport on March 2 at 09:20 (GMT+4).

There are many ladies and youngsters among the many evacuated

Azerbaijanis.

Around 510 Azerbaijani residents have been evacuated to Azerbaijan due

to the scenario in Ukraine.