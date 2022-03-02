Europe
Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Some 168 extra Azerbaijani residents evacuated from Ukraine
arrived in Baku on March 2, Trend reviews.
The passengers of the third constitution flight arrived on the Heydar
Aliyev International Airport on March 2 at 09:20 (GMT+4).
There are many ladies and youngsters among the many evacuated
Azerbaijanis.
Around 510 Azerbaijani residents have been evacuated to Azerbaijan due
to the scenario in Ukraine.