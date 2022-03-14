Another homeless man shot dead in NYC as police eye possible serial shooter

Another homeless man was discovered gunned down in Lower Manhattan on Sunday – and police are investigating whether or not he’s the newest sufferer of an obvious serial shooter targeting vagrants in the area, sources mentioned.

The newest deadly sufferer was discovered wrapped in blankets exterior of a Chipotle on the nook of Greenwich and Murray streets in Tribeca at about 6:30 p.m., police sources mentioned.

The slaying follows two similar shootings, one in every of them deadly, towards homeless folks in Soho early Saturday morning.

NYPD on the scene of the place the person was discovered on the nook of Greenwich and Murray streets in Tribeca. William Miller

According to sources, police are investigating if the person is a sufferer of the identical suspect within the different homeless shootings. William Miller

The NYPD is providing a $10,000 reward for data resulting in the arrest of the Saturday taking pictures. William Miller

In these first two, police have mentioned the identical deranged suspect first shot and wounded a 38-year-old vagrant as he slept on King Street in Soho.

About an hour later, the sicko shot useless a homeless sufferer who was lined in a sleeping bag about 15 blocks away exterior of 148 Lafayette St.

The second sufferer within the Saturday spree was struck within the head and neck.

Surveillance footage of the suspect who shot three homeless folks in Soho on March 12, 2022. NYPD

City leaders have urged the group to come back collectively and assist discover the crazed killer.

“Homelessness turning into a homicide. We need to find this person and we need New Yorkers to help us,” Mayor Eric Adams mentioned at a Saturday evening press convention.