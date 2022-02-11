Another journalist killed in Mexico, fifth in 2022

A journalist was shot lifeless Thursday in Mexico, an official mentioned, the fifth such killing this 12 months in a rustic notoriously harmful for reporters.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a information web site referred to as Noticias Web within the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his automobile, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo informed the TV channel Milenio.

Two suspects have been arrested as they tried to flee the scene of the crime and their weapons have been recovered, Calvo mentioned, including it was not recognized who ordered the killing.

Lopez’s demise brings the variety of journalists killed in Mexico this 12 months to 5, based on an AFP tally based mostly on knowledge from press freedom advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Mexico is taken into account one of many world’s most harmful international locations for journalists.

At least seven have been murdered final 12 months, based on RSF, though it isn’t recognized whether or not in all of these instances the killing was linked to their work.

Mexican authorities mentioned Wednesday that three males had been arrested over the homicide of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, whose killing final month in Tijuana sparked worldwide condemnation and requires the federal government to do extra to guard media employees.

Her demise got here within the wake of the capturing of photographer Margarito Martinez in Tijuana.

Roberto Toledo, who labored with a information web site within the central state of Michoacan, in addition to Jose Luis Gamboa, a journalist and social media activist in japanese Veracruz state, have been additionally killed in January.

