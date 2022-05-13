Another Russian naval ship is on fire in the Black Sea: Ukraine

A Russian naval assist ship, the “Vsevolod Bobrov”, is being towed from the realm of Snake Island after it caught fireplace, spokesperson for the Odessa regional navy administration mentioned on Thursday.

“As a result of the actions of our military sailors, the logistics ship Vsevolod Bobrov, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, [caught fire]. They say that it is [being towed] to Sevastopol,” the Ukrinform information company quoted spokesperson Serhii Bratchuk as saying.

The Ukrainian assertion comes virtually a month after Russia’s Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles earlier than it sank within the Black Sea.

It was an enormous victory for Kyiv when Moscow confirmed the Ukrainian account that the Moskva was struck by two Neptune missiles which led to the fireplace onboard the ship and it will definitely sinking.

The sinking of the Russian warship in mid-April marked a milestone for the Ukrainian’s resistance ever since Russia invaded in February 24.

