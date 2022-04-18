Another ScoMo pick cops a grilling

Anne Ruston has stopped in need of categorically ruling out future Medicare cuts, setting the stage for a Labor scare marketing campaign on well being.

The minister tapped to interchange Greg Hunt was grilled on Monday morning about earlier claims that Medicare was “not sustainable”.

But requested if she might rule out any cuts, Ms Ruston appeared much less sure.

“Are you cutting Medicare, because history tells us you seem to be having a little (bet) each way on that one?” Today host Karl Stefanovic requested.

“First and foremost, this government … actually guaranteed Medicare and Medicare is something that’s a really important part of the Australian landscape,” she responded.

“Universal healthcare is something that is an absolute underpinning policy of this government.”

But the reply didn’t fulfill Mr Stefanovic, who continued: “OK. I’m not sure that you answered it. Are you cutting Medicare or categorically no cuts to Medicare?”

“No, we are … we are the party that guaranteed Medicare,” Ms Ruston added.

In an earlier interview with ABC’s AM, host Sabra Lane additionally took the minister to process on the problem, asking 3 times earlier than being informed the federal government had “absolutely guaranteed Medicare”.

“This just appears to be a desperate scare campaign by the Labor Party,” she stated.

During a debate on the GP co-payment, floated in Joe Hockey’s cut-heavy 2014 price range, Ms Ruston stated the scheme in its present type was not sustainable and “the credit card is maxed out”.

Asked concerning the feedback on Monday, Ms Ruston stated she believed it was now sustainable.

“It‘s through this strong economic management, it didn’t happen by accident but through strong economic management that we are able to guarantee those essential services and no service is more essential than healthcare,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Australian Medical Association vice chairman Dr Chris Moy has slammed each of the main parities as being “piecemeal” and “superficial” on well being.

Speaking with ABC’s Radio National, Dr Moy stated either side wanted to up the ante on well being.

“We’re gonna see really who’s the true friend of Medicare,” he stated.

“At the moment all we’re seeing is negatives from both parties.

“The Liberal Party has done nothing in health really substantial But on the same side the Labor Party who claim to be the friend of Medicare so far have relatively piecemeal or superficial policies.”