Another Targetted Attack In Kashmir’s Kulgam, Man Shot Dead By Terrorists

Sinagar:

Terrorists killed a person in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir at present in what appeared one more occasion of focused assault. Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by occupation, was shot in Kulgam’s Kakran village. He was critically injured and shifted to a neighborhood hospital however succumbed to his accidents on the way in which, the police mentioned.

Officials mentioned he was shot within the head from a point-blank vary. He was declared useless on arrival on the hospital.

“Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress,” the Kashmir Police tweeted..

#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, #succumbed to his accidents at hospital. #Terrorists concerned on this #gruesome terror crime might be neutralised quickly. Search to trace the concerned #terrorists in progress.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/0iweZeQnmB — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 13, 2022

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing.

“I unequivocally condemn the attack on Satish Kumar Singh in which he lost his life. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength during this difficult time” Mr Abdullah tweeted.

Today’s assault is the most recent in a sequence of targetted assaults on migrant employees and native minorities that has been sweeping the Kashmir during the last seven months.

The focused killings had began in October, the victims being principally migrants from outdoors Jammu and Kashmir who got here searching for jobs and indigenous Kashmiri pandits.

In October, seven civilians have been killed in 5 days — amongst them a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.

Shortly after, Sheikhpora – dwelling to the minority Kashmiri Pandit group — began resembling a ghost city with most households transferring out.

Last week, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Shopian district. Earlier 5 non- native labourers have been shot at and injured by terrorists.

Security forces have intensified their operations and launched a serious crackdown on alleged separatist supporters.

The matter had political repercussions with the opposition Congress accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to guard the individuals.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse with every passing day and both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are in danger. No one knows where the BJP, which has been doing politics in the name of Kashmir for years, is missing nowadays,” the Congress had tweeted.