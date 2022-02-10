Another TV channel may be closed in Ukraine

From the primary days of February Ukrainian TV channel NASH has been picketed by organizations of Ukrainian nationalists. They demand Ukrainian authorities to shut the TV channel, which they think about pro-Russian. During the picket, they obstructed the work of journalists and workers of the channel. Nationalists have repeatedly attacked the channel’s journalists. In Ukraine, there’s a tough scenario with freedom of speech and clear up price of instances associated to the assault on media staff.

In Ukraine in 2021, there have been 70 incidents of using power in opposition to journalists, wherein 100 staff of the Ukrainian media had been injured. These are the information from the monitoring of the Index of Physical Security of Journalists, stated Sergei Tomilenko, the Head of the National Union of Journalists on 1st February on Facebook.

The observe of extrajudicial closure of the media in Ukraine is quite common. By the choice by the National Security and Defence Council three different TV channels accused by nationalists of pro-Russian propaganda had been closed. After the closure of the TV channels, not one of many episodes based mostly on which they had been closed was procedurally confirmed.

On Monday, Max Nazarov, the presenter of NASH TV channel, stated that the paperwork based mostly on which the choice to shut the channel could be made had already been delivered to the National Security and Defence Council.

Our sources within the highest echelons of the Ukrainian authorities verify this info: final Friday, a gathering was held within the workplace of the President of Ukraine, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Alexei Danilov and staff of the President’s Office. The first particular person instructed to search out the information or situations to shut the TV channel NASH within the close to future. It must be famous that the channel doesn’t belong to any of the oligarchs or politicians. From the summer time of 2021, the channel is owned by the labour collective.

President Emeritas Colin Stevens of the Brussels Press Club acknowledged that “for us the principle of freedom of speech is crucial. The practice of extrajudicial closure of the media is not acceptable in Europe. If any information resource violates the law, it must be proven in court. There must be legal procedures. Otherwise, it turns out that any media with a position that the government does not agree with can be closed. Such a situation can make the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky non-handshakable, since he is the guarantor of the constitution. And the right to freedom of expression is one of the crucial rights in any European constitution”.

It is value noting that the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk acknowledged that the National Security and Defense Council has not but thought-about imposing sanctions in opposition to the NASH TV channel, underneath whose workplace a protest was held final week.

The occasions surrounding the NASH TV channel could also be related with attainable early parliamentary elections. After all, after its “possible” closure, the south-eastern flank will stay with out media protection, which can give the ruling occasion further possibilities to realize extra votes.

