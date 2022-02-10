Another TV channel may be closed in Ukraine

Since early February, Ukrainian TV channel NASH has been picketed by organizations of Ukrainian nationalists. They demanded that the Ukrainian authorities to shut the TV channel, which they contemplate pro-Russian. During the picket, they obstructed the work of journalists and employees of the channel. Nationalists have repeatedly attacked the channel’s journalists.

In Ukraine, there’s a troublesome scenario with freedom of speech with reference to assaults on media staff. In 2021, there have been 70 incidents of using power in opposition to journalists, by which 100 workers of the Ukrainian media had been injured. On February 1, the Head of the National Union of Journalists, Sergei Tomilenko, supplied information in a Facebook publish from the National Union of Journalists which supplied proof of those assaults (https://www.facebook.com/photo.php fbid=4807744322643727&set=a.113677965383743&sort=3)

The apply of extrajudicial closure of the media in Ukraine is quite common. According to a choice by the National Security and Defense Council, three different TV channels that had been accused by nationalists of being pro-Russian propaganda had been closed. After the closure of the TV channels, not one of the accusations in opposition to them was ever confirmed.

Max Nazarov, a presenter on the TV channel NASH TV, stated on February 7, that the paperwork on which the choice to shut the channel had been based mostly, could be made public and had already been delivered to the National Security and Defense Council.

Our sources within the highest echelons of the Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that on February 4, a gathering was held within the workplace of the President of Ukraine, which was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov and workers of the President’s Office. Zelensky instructed these in attendance to seek out the information or circumstances to shut NASH within the nearest future. It ought to be famous that the channel doesn’t belong to any of Ukraine’s oligarchs or politicians. From the summer season of 2021, the channel has been owned by the labor collective.

Brussels Press President Club Colin Stevens acknowledged: “For us, the principle of freedom of speech is crucial. The practice of extrajudicial closure of the media is not acceptable in Europe. If any information resource violates the law, it must be proven in court. as there must be legal procedures. Otherwise, it turns out that any media with a position that the government does not agree with can be closed. This sort of situation can make Zelensky non-handshakable, since he is the guarantor of the constitution. And the right to freedom of expression is one of the crucial rights in any European constitution”.

Critically, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, acknowledged that the National Security and Defense Council has not but thought-about imposing sanctions in opposition to the NASH TV, below whose workplace a protest was held final week.

The occasions surrounding NASH TV could also be related with doable early parliamentary elections. After all, within the occasion of its doable closure, the south-eastern flank of the nation will stay with out media protection. This will give Zelensky’s ruling Servant of the People social gathering extra probabilities to realize extra votes.