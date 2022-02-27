Another Uyghur Torchbearer Of 2018 Beijing Olympics Detained By China

Abduqeyum Semet has reportedly been imprisoned since 2018

Beijing:

A Uyghur physician, who served as a torchbearer within the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, is serving an 18-year jail sentence, mentioned a media report.

Abduqeyum Semet, a health care provider in Kashgar, had been detained, acquired a prolonged jail sentence, and was serving his time period in a detention centre administered by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), Radio Free Asia reported citing Abduweli Ayup, an Uyghur activist and linguist dwelling in Norway, who confirmed the information from Uyghurs dwelling in exile.

Notably, the XPCC is a state-owned financial and paramilitary group sanctioned by the US authorities for its involvement in human rights violations in opposition to Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Abduqeyum has reportedly been imprisoned since 2018 for “refusing to follow Chinese government directives”, the media outlet reported, citing a courtroom official in Kashgar.

Government officers issued papers on Abduqeyum so others may be taught a lesson from his “bad example,” mentioned the official.

However, Chinese authorities officers refused to expose data on Abduqeyum’s jail time period or the detention facility the place he’s being held.

The Chinese authorities search to painting members of the Muslim minority group as blissful, dancing “model Uyghurs” in arts and sports activities to cowl up the suppression the neighborhood faces in China, Radio Free Asia reported citing Uyghur activists in exile.

According to an earlier report of the media outlet, a minimum of eight Uyghur torchbearers from the 2008 Beijing Olympics are in jail in Xinjiang, together with Abduqeyum and Adil Abdurehim, a former Chinese authorities official, serving a 14-year jail sentence for watching counter-revolutionary movies.

Notably, China has been rebuked globally for the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering of their non secular actions, and sending members of the neighborhood to endure some type of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

The Chinese authorities, which stepped up its crackdown on Uyghurs in 2017, is claimed to have held 1.8 million Uyghurs and different Turkic minorities in a community of detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017.

