Another violent incident on the subway as man, 65, beaten with bottle

NEW YORK – The NYPD desires your assist discovering two individuals they are saying attacked a person on the L prepare Thursday.

It occurred round 4:20 a.m. because the prepare approached the Montrose Avenue subway station.

Police say the suspects beat the sufferer, 65, with a glass bottle, hitting him within the head, punching and kicking him.

It’s simply the newest violent incident within the New York City subway system. A latest ballot discovered that subway safety was a top concern of individuals as an increasing number of employers look to have employees return to places of work.

