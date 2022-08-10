Ansell accused of ‘knowingly profiting’ from forced labour at Malaysian glove supplier

Singapore: Ansell is being sued in a US court docket by a bunch of former migrant staff in Malaysia who declare the Australian private protecting gear large “knowingly profited” from alleged pressured labour within the disposable glove manufacturing business.

The 13 Bangladeshi staff say they have been trafficked to Malaysia and made to stay and work in stunning circumstances at single-use glove producer Brightway Holdings, a provider to Ansell.

Malaysia is the world’s largest single-use glove producer however labour practices at some factories within the south-east Asian nation have come beneath scrutiny.

They have filed a lawsuit in opposition to the ASX-listed firm and US agency Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KCC) within the US Federal District Court for the District of Columbia wherein they’re looking for damages and to symbolize 1000’s of different staff in a category motion.

Malaysia is a world hub for glove manufacturing, however the business there was dogged by revelations of migrant staff being subjected to pressured labour.