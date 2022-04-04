Antalya Day 3: World Champions succeed in Turkey

The final day of the Antalya Grand Slam got here to a climactic conclusion, with the stadium crammed with excited Judo followers prepared for one more day of motion.

At below 90kgs, it was the Cuban world silver medallist Ivan Felipe Silva Morales that beat younger Georgian Luka Maisuradze in an especially shut alternate, incomes him his first-ever grand slam gold medal

He was awarded his medals by IJF Vice President and President of the African Judo Union Mr. Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko

“I think it was a good day for me. Yesterday I had a good training day, my head was focused on the competition and I had good luck too,” defined Morales.

After an extremely powerful contest within the below 78kgs remaining that lasted over 10 minutes, World Champion Anna Maria Wagner dug deep to execute this spotlight actually worthy Ura Nage. But with true Judo values, shared a second of friendship along with her opponent Steenhuis. A strong counter from the Olympic Bronze Medallist, Judo at its finest.

She was awarded her medals by IJF General Treasurer Mr. Naser Al Tamimi.

“I’m so happy, and so proud of myself,” said Wagner. “After this day it was a wonderful Ippon I think.”

The below 100kgs remaining was a battle everybody had been ready for – two world champions dealing with off for one gold medal. But it was the reigning world champion Jorge Fonseca that proved that the below 100kgs class remains to be his class, and as soon as once more, an ideal show of sportsmanship and respect on the finish of their contest.

He was awarded his medals by IJF Events Director, Dr. Lisa Allan.

At the over 78kgs France’s Fontaine held down Israel’s Hershko for the Gold medal.

The medals had been awarded by IJF Head Referee Director Mr. Florin Daniel Lascau.

Guram Tushishvili of Georgia took his fourth Grand Slam title at over 100kgs – unbelievable perseverance after going a rating behind. The former World Champion confirmed his resolve.

The medals had been awarded by IJF Head Referee Director Mr. Armen Bagdasarov.

Antalya noticed the Turkish crew out in drive as soon as once more, with a combination of kids and seasoned athletes, warming up as a crew – their unity was clear from the start.

Their energy was on show in all elements of their Judo, standing methods, and likewise their submission and pins, exhibiting how Judo’s recognition is rising quickly in Turkey, a product of this high-level occasion.

The lovely city of Antalya says goodbye to Judo for this 12 months. The complete Judo household can’t wait to return to Antalya in 2023.